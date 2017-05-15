Reuters: Philadelphia refiners face run cuts due to Sunoco pipeline shutdown

Philadelphia area refiners may be forced to cut production in the coming months because Energy Transfer Partners' (NYSE:ETP) Sunoco Logistics is temporarily shutting down a key pipeline that carries refined products into central Pennsylvania, Reuters reports.

ETP informed shippers last week that next month it will shut down the 12-inch APL pipeline that runs from two terminals in the eastern part of the state to the Reading, Pa., area, for 6-10 months to deal with integrity issues and increase capacity, according to the report.

Sunoco is said to be putting in place an alternative route using a smaller pipeline, but has not said whether the alternative shipping method allowed for similar volumes and whether the central part of the state should prepare for price spikes.

The pipeline is used mostly by refiners Philadelphia Energy Solutions and Delta Air Lines subsidiary Monroe Energy; Sunoco owns a stake in PES.