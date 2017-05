David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital trimmed its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) while increasing its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM), according to its latest 13F filing.

Greenlight reported holding 4.2M shares of AAPL at the end of Q1, down from ~6.1M shares at the end of Q4, and 55M GM shares, raised from ~13M in the prior quarter.

Top new buys: PRGO, CNDT, MU, ALR, VREX, CLPR.

Top exits: AGR, YELP.

Raised stakes in GM, CNX, SYT, MYL, FRED, DDS.

Cut stakes in AAPL, TWX, RAD, FMC, IAC, QHC, DSW, CC, AER