Berkshire boosts Apple stake, exits Twenty-First Century Fox in Q1

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) more than doubled its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) holdings during Q1 to 129M shares, worth $18.6B, as of March 31, confirming a move already announced by Warren Buffett in media appearances, and sold 21% of its stake in IBM, according to its latest 13F filing.

Berkshire also added to positions in American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) while exiting its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Berkshire boosted its stake in AAL by 8% during Q1 to 49.3M shares as of March 31, and in LUV by 10% to 47.7M shares, while trimming 8% of its holdings in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 8% to 55M shares.

Top exit: FOXA.

Raised stakes in AAPL, AAL, LUV, BK, SIRI.

Cut stakes in DAL, IBM, WBC.