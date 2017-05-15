ParkerVision -7% after quarterly report

ParkerVision (PRKR -1.8% ) is off another 7% after hours, following Q1 results where it looked ahead to an awareness campaign for a new consumer Wi-Fi product, and updated on recent infringement actions against Apple, LG and Qualcomm.

It posted no revenue but cut its litigation expenses to result in a smaller net loss of $4.8M ($4.3M in non-GAAP terms).

It plans to start the awareness campaign on its new product early next month, and expects a decision in its German infringement case against Apple June 22 (with a hearing in a second case against Apple set for June 29).

ParkerVision had regained Nasdaq listing compliance last month.

The company has $6.7M in cash, equivalents, restricted cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities.

Press Release