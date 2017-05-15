Atlantia offers $17.8B for Abertis; could create world's top toll road operator

Italian infrastructure company Atlantia (ATATSF) says it has launched a cash-and-share offer for Abertis Infraestructuras (OTC:ABFOF) in a transaction valuing the Spanish company at €16.3B (~$18B) that could create the world’s biggest toll-road operator.

Atlantia says its offer was friendly and that the two companies have been in talks for weeks, but Abertis says the bid was unsolicited and that it would not respond publicly until legally obliged to do so, while could take several weeks.

A deal cannot happen without the approval of Abertis's largest shareholder Criteria, the holding company that controls Spanish lender Caixabank and owns a 22.3% stake in the company.