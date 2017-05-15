CNPC chairman says company seeks U.S. supply, LNG deals

China National Petroleum (NYSE:PTR) will import more crude oil and natural gas from the U.S. and will consider participating in the growing U.S. liquefied natural gas export industry, Chairman Wang Yilin tells Bloomberg during the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, during which the company expects to sign $20B in deals.

China is is becoming more reliant on overseas crude supplies as production at home plummets after its state-run firms cut spending to cope with the oil price crash; in fact, China has passed the U.S. as the world’s biggest oil importer, and emerged in February as the largest buyer of crude from the U.S.

CNPC says the $20B in deals to be signed during the Belt and Road Forum include Saudi Aramco taking a stake in the company’s Yunnan refinery, a $4B agreement for a natural gas processing plant in Azerbaijan with the country state oil company, gas storage and gas-fired power projects with Russia’s Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), and a geothermal project in Kenya.

Wang's comments follow a separate deal between China and the U.S. announced last week that could set the stage for long-term Chinese contracts with U.S. LNG suppliers.