Tronc, owner of Chicago Tribune, bids for Sun-Times

Chicago Tribune owner Tronc (TRNC +1% ) has the eye of the Justice Dept. as it pursues a takeover of Tribune newspaper rival the Sun-Times, which could raise anticompetitive issues.

Tronc has a nonbinding letter of intent to buy Wrapports Holdings, which would also come with the alternative weekly the Chicago Reader. It says the Sun-Times would run as an independent newsroom.

If no other bidder comes forward, Tronc says it could close the deal as soon as June 1.

Tronc was on the receiving end of M&A attention when Gannett courted the company for several months, but rebuffed the pursuit, which was dropped in November.