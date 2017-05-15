Pembina Pipeline is J.P. Morgan's top pick in Canadian energy

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is J.P. Morgan's top stock among Canadian oil and gas companies following the company's second straight quarterly earnings beat and its $9.7B deal to buy Veresen earlier this month, as analyst Jeremy Tonet says the purchase brings highly synergistic assets that offer accretion in the first year.

Tenet also highlights PBA's expectations for 8%-10% cash flow per share growth beyond 2020 and healthy level of retained cash that can provide funding without the need for any equity issuance.

JPM reiterates its Overweight recommendation and $52 price target on the stock.