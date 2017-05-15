Moody's calls Verizon's $3.1B Straight Path deal a positive

While Verizon (VZ -1% ) has been on the acquisition trail of late, its $3.1B deal for Straight Path Communications (STRP +0.3% ) is a positive, Moody's says in a new report.

Verizon's adding assets that support its core wireless business, Moody's notes -- not only the Straight Path transaction, but also its acquisition of XO Communications and the purchase agreements with Corning and Prysmian for fiber network capacity.