Moody's calls Verizon's $3.1B Straight Path deal a positive

While Verizon (VZ -1%) has been on the acquisition trail of late, its $3.1B deal for Straight Path Communications (STRP +0.3%) is a positive, Moody's says in a new report.
Verizon's adding assets that support its core wireless business, Moody's notes -- not only the Straight Path transaction, but also its acquisition of XO Communications and the purchase agreements with Corning and Prysmian for fiber network capacity.
"By losing Straight Path, AT&T (T +0.3%) missed an opportunity but still has multiple options to pursue," the firm says, noting that AT&T's 5G plans now rely on 39-GHz licenses acquired with Fiber Tower Corp.
