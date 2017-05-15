MabVax announces $4.1M offering to fund trials

MabVax Therapeutics (MBVX +4.7% ) has announced a $4.1M public offering.

The offering consists of 1,342,858 shares of common stock, and 1M shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock, each at an offering price of $1.75/share.

Shares gained into the closing bell today to end at $2.

The company says the preferred stock is being sold to investors who would have gone over 4.99% ownership with purchases of common stock in the offering.

Proceeds will be used toward funding three Phase 1 clinical trials for its antibody therapeutic, diagnostic, and radioimmunotherapy candidates, as well as follow-on programs.