Big energy wants Trump to slow deregulation binge, columnist says

The energy industry wants to make sure Pres. Trump does not get too carried away repealing too many regulations, worried that Trump’s campaign rhetoric on killing Obama-era regulations could end up backfiring when put into practice, Axios columnist Amy Harder writes.

It's not that automakers and companies producing oil, gas and coal suddenly want more regulations, but they want to ensure changes endure through leadership changes in D.C. and legal fights amid environmental opposition, Harder writes.

According to the report, industry wants the EPA to keep intact but modify a methane rule affecting new wells across the U.S.; redo a review of Obama-era vehicle fuel efficiency standards but without throwing out the standards altogether; no repeal of a rule issued last year in response to the 2010 BP oil spill; and some type of EPA rule cutting carbon emissions despite near universal opposition to Obama's rule cutting power-plant carbon emissions.

Mentioned as the most active lobbyists over the past year: AEP, RDS.A, RDS.B, DTE, RRC, VLO, TSO, DUK, PSX, SO, ARCH.