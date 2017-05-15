Windstream rolls out five strategic nationwide fiber routes

Windstream Holdings (WIN +3.3% ) has announced opening five new strategically located fiber routes on its network.

The new routes were made possible by the company's merger with EarthLink, and comprise: Dallas to Atlanta; Miami to Atlanta; Raleigh to Savannah; Houston to Gulfport; and Memphis to Charlotte.

"Connecting several markets in the deep South, as well as along the Gulf Coast and the East Coast, these routes offer Windstream Wholesale customers even greater network efficiency and performance, along with access to our entire scalable, secure fiber solutions suite,” says Windstream's Buddy Bayer.

Miami-to-Atlanta in particular serves international markets and unlocks expansion for many carriers, especially in Latin America, Bayer said.