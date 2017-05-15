SolarCity founder leaving Tesla

Lyndon Rive founded SolarCity in 2006 with his brother Peter, and with financial backing from cousin Elon Musk.

"My skill set and what I love doing is starting and running companies," Rive - age 40 - tells Reuters. "I can hand off the baton to somebody else and give myself the opportunity to do something else that could also have another impact."

Formerly the CEO of SolarCity, Rive had been serving as head of sales and services for Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) energy division since late last year (after SolarCity's $2.6B sale to Tesla).

His brother Peter will remain with Tesla, focusing on solar roofs.