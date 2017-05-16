Macron, Merkel discuss eurozone future

The EU's need for deep reforms is so dire that even the idea of changing the EU treaty is "not taboo," French President Emmanuel Macron said during his first joint news conference with Angela Merkel.

"First, we need to work on what we want to change, and then if it turns out it needs a treaty change, then we're prepared to do that," the German Chancellor declared.

Did Brexit come too early?

