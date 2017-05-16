IEA: Oil re-balancing is here

The oil market has essentially reached a balance and will continue to accelerate in the near term, the IEA said in its monthly report, just nine days before OPEC's much-anticipated ministerial meeting.

The organization kept its global demand growth forecast unchanged at 1.3M bpd for 2017 due to slowdowns in previously robust consumer countries like the U.S., Germany and Turkey.

Crude futures +0.9% to $49.31/bbl

