As oil prices churn higher, the greenback is down for a fifth day, with the dollar index flirting with its lowest levels since the election of President Trump.

The downward movement is giving a boost to the euro, up 0.8% to over $1.10, along with a positive eurozone GDP growth and German economic data.

Sterling can't seem to decide which way to turn, see-sawing heavily overnight after the release of strong inflation figures.

