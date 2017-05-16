Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) initiated with Neutral rating and $92 price target by Goldman Sachs.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) initiated with Neutral rating and $129 price target by Goldman.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) initiated with a Neutral rating and $87 price target by Goldman.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) initiated with a Neutral rating and $28 price target by Goldman.

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) initiated with a Neutral rating and $45 price target by Goldman.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) initiated with Sell rating and $92 (25% downside risk) price target by Goldman.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) initiated with Buy rating and $1000 (18% upside) price target by Goldman.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) initiated with Buy rating and $138 (22% upside) price target by Goldman.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) initiated Buy rating and $71 (25% upside) price target by Goldman.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) reiterated with Buy rating and $64 (45% upside) price target by Needham.

Mateon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MATN) downgraded to Hold by Maxim Group.