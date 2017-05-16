Etsy updates on 13D filings

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) comments on the 13D filings by activist investors TPG Group Holdings Advisors (4.3% stake) and Dragoneer Investment Group (3.7% stake). TPG said in its filing that it would seek talks with the company.

"We are now reviewing our strategic and operational plans to ensure Etsy is focused on the most value-enhancing near- and long-term opportunities," saysCEO Josh Silverman.

"We will prudently invest in areas that will deliver the greatest returns. At the same time, we see significant opportunities to scale our marketplace business model and drive efficiencies," he adds.

ETSY +8.22% after hours to $12.25.

Source: Press Release