Futures inch up as dollar slides

Higher crude prices are weighing on the greenback, pushing the dollar index to around 6-month lows and boosting the euro and gold.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock index futures are up 0.1% as investors gauge another week of Q1 earnings: Home Depot, TJX Companies and Staples will all report this morning.

Oil is up 0.5% at $49.11/bbl, gold is 0.3% higher at $1234/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.34%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV