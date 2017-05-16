Minerva Neuro readies Phase 3 study of lead product candidate MIN-101

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial in H2 assessing lead product candidate MIN-101 for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

The primary endpoint of the 12-week double-blind core phase will be the improvement in negative symptoms in patients with moderate-to-severe symptoms. An open-label extension will follow. Two doses of MIN-101 will be administered as monotherapy in addition to placebo.

The company intends to conduct additional Phase 4 studies to expand MIN-101's profile.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 10:30 am to discuss its plans.