Morgan Stanley a buyer of AIG under new CEO

via Lily Katz at Bloomberg

Analyst Kai Pan sees new AIG chief Brain Duperreault generating lasting and profitable growth, strengthening reserves further, and bringing in industry talent.

He reminds that Duperreault led Ace to an industry-leading combined ratio, and turned Marsh & McLennan around after regulatory probes - both stocks outperformed during his tenure.

Five-hundred basis points of combined ratio improvement and $5B of premium growth could boost 2019 EPS by 13% and ROE by about 100 basis points, estimates Kan.