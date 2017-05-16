Conduent +2.6% as Icahn takes new 19.8M-share stake

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) +2.6% premarket after Carl Icahn disclosed a new 19.8M-share stake in the company, according to his latest 13F filing.

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital also acquired a 6M-share stake in CNDT during Q1.

Icahn sold out of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the quarter, while adding to positions in Navistar (NYSE:NAV) and Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) and reducing his stake in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Icahn's top holdings by size as of March 31 were Icahn Enterprises (NYSE:IEP), AIG and Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG).