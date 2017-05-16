Dick's plummets after comparable sales fall short

Comparable sales were up 2.4% for Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in Q1 to miss the consenus estimate for a 3.6% gain and the company's own guidance for a 3% to 4% increase. Management cites a "challenging" retail environment.

E-commerce sales as a percentage of revenue increased 10 bps to 9.3%.

The company's inventory position rose 10% Y/Y at the end of the quarter to $1.916B.

"Looking ahead, we continue to evaluate and adjust our business model, and are taking actions to reduce our expense structure in order to fund and develop our longer-term strategic initiatives," notes CEO Edward Stack.

Dick's expects full-year EPS of $3.65 to $3.75 vs. $3.74 consensus.

