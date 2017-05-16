Arconic responds to ISS recommendation

"While ISS suggests that a 'reasonable outcome' would be the election of two directors from each slate, plus Ulrich Schmidt, we believe the Company’s recommended director nominees are without question best qualified to guide Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) into the future and, importantly, to select the next CEO.

We urge our shareholders to evaluate the quality of our nominees, the strong actions the Board is taking to enhance governance, and the Board’s specific plan to aggressively drive value creation over the next several years."

