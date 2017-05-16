BHP CEO outlines plan to add 50% to company's value amid Elliott criticism

Elliott Management refines its attack on BHP, proposing the company retain a main stock listing in Australia in an attempt to tamp down opposition by the Australian government to a main listing in London, which Treasurer Scott Morrison said would be considered a criminal offense.

Elliott now calls for BHP to remain incorporated in Australia and to retain full Sydney and London listings, as well as Australian headquarters and a full Australian tax residence.

Elliott has been pushing for BHP to spin off its U.S. oil and gas assets, and now wants an independent review of the company's petroleum business.

BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie fires back, outlining plans he says could lift the value of the company by 50% and double its return on capital; he also defends the petroleum business, saying more value can be extracted via advances in shale technologies and exploration in places like the Gulf of Mexico.