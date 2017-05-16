Buy the dip in IBM - Morgan Stanley

via Arie Shapira at Bloomberg

IBM's down by more than 16% over the last three months with a weak Q1 and Berkshire's sale of one-third of its position weighing.

It all makes for an attractive entry point, says Morgan Stanley bull Katy Huberty. She's become more confident IBM can deliver a back-end loaded year after an analysis of historical mainframe contribution. As for Buffett's backpedal, it's a negative, but she figures his thesis for owning the stock was no longer in play as IBM slowed buybacks in favor of focus on a cloud-delivered cognitive platform.