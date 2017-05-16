Neptune Tech forms medical cannabis partnership

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources (NASDAQ:NEPT) teams up with Groupe DJB and Université de Sherbrooke to create Quebec-based Green Valley Consortium, a strategic partnership to research, develop and produce medical cannabis.

“The Green Valley Consortium’s medical cannabis development objectives are well aligned with work being done on chronic pain management by several researchers at the Pharmacology Institute of Sherbrooke,” said the Institute’s director, Dr. Éric Marsault. “Like our clinical counterparts, we look forward to pursuing the promising preclinical research avenues that are now within our reach and to one day offer patients alternatives to opioids, which are currently the norm in spite of their limitations.”

Financial terms are not disclosed.