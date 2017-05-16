SM Energy pulls planned sale of North Dakota assets

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) postpones indefinitely the planned sale of its Divide County, N.D., assets, saying valuations in the sales process did not reach its threshold to meaningfully reduce its leverage.

President and CEO Jay Ottoson says SM has successfully pre-funded the expected capital outspend for 2017-18 with the completed sale of third party-operated Eagle Ford assets and no longer needs to sell the Divide County assets.

As a result of retaining the assets, SM adds 1.3M boe to its 2017 production guidance, thus increasing projected cash flow and reducing projected outspend (slide presentation).