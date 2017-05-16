Citi downgrades Pfizer sell, cuts price target to $31; shares off 2% premarket

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is under early pressure, down 2% premarket on average volume, on the heels of a downgrade to Sell by Citigroup. Price target lowered to $31 (6% downside risk) from $38.

Analyst Andrew Baum says the company needs a deal to hit consensus EPS numbers. Company already cut non-GAAP EPS estimates by 5 - 10% (2018 - 2022). He also cites rising risk from high-price oncology drugs like Xtandi, Xalkori and Ibrance.

Major transactions could involve Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Allergan (NYSE:AGN).

Source: StreetInsider