Nigerian oil workers extend Exxon strike to Chevron, Shell, Eni

Nigerian oil workers extend a strike to Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Eni (NYSE:E) subsidiary Agip in protest over the dismissal of employees working for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), a union official says.

Nigerian labor unions have held several strikes in recent months to protest the sacking of workers by oil companies, and began a strike against XOM last week.

Similar strikes by XOM workers in Nigeria at the end of last year hurt production and caused weeks-long loading delays.