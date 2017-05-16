AppSwarm announces acquisition of Authlinks eCommerce website

AppSwarm (OTCPK:SWRM) announced the acquisition of a dynamic eCommerce website, Authlinks.

Ronald Brewer, CEO of AppSwarm, Corp stated, "We are excited to add another progressive eCommerce site to our portfolio. This site was created by a prolific Netherlands eCommerce and web developer we have worked with on previous projects. AuthLinks.com offers a unique opportunity for bloggers and website owners to tap into the potential of high authority links. Imagine having an authority site like the Huffington Post or Entrepreneur.com link to your website in one of their posts. Not only can you expect traffic from the link for years to come, Google will also reward your site with better search rankings. We will be announcing more sites, apps and tech projects soon, within sectors that we believe can have great revenue potential."

