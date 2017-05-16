TJX Companies slumps after profit view disappoints

TJX Companies (TJX -4.3% ) trades lower after the profit guidance issued by the retailers disappoints.

The company says it sees Q2 EPS of $0.81 to $0.83 vs. $0.92 consensus and full-year EPS of $3.82 to $3.89 vs. $3.80 to $3.89 prior and $3.90 consensus. F/X and wage pressure are cited by TJX as two drags on the bottom line.

Comparable sales in Q1 came in just short of analyst expectations, +1.0% vs. +1.5% consensus.

