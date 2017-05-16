Kornit announces pricing of secondary public offering of ordinary shares

Kornit Digital (KRNT -9.3% ) announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 4.25M ordinary shares by the company’s largest shareholder, Fortissimo Capital Fund II at a price to the public of $20.60 per share.

Fortissimo has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 637,500 ordinary shares.

The company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the ordinary shares.

Barclays and Citigroup are acting as joint bookrunners for this offering.

The offering is expected to close on May 19.

