Dollar completes round-trip: Back at pre-election level

Down again by about 0.5% this morning, the dollar index has fully given up large post-election gains and sits at roughly the same level it was at the morning of the U.S. presidential election.

The Trump administration, of course, is likely not too disappointed with the retreat.

Helping with today's excuse for selling was this morning's housing starts report for April showing a 2.6% decline in the seasonally-adjusted pace of starts from March vs. expectations for a 3.7% rise. Permits dipped 2.5% vs. hope for a modest gain.

And earlier this month was a 2nd consecutive soft core CPI read, which prompted Pimco yesterday to cut its full-year inflation forecast, and call on the Fed to explain exactly why there's a need to hike rates again in June.

