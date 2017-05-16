Stocks continue to edge higher despite housing data, D.C. turmoil

Stocks open slightly higher, as investors shrug off weaker than expected housing data and continuing turmoil in Washington; Dow and Nasdaq +0.1% , S&P flat.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.8% and Germany's DAX +0.1% in hitting a new all-time high, but France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.7% .

In U.S. corporate news, retailers dominate the morning's earnings reports, with Home Depot opening +1.7% after reporting better than expected earnings and a 5.5% increase in comp-store sales, but TJX -3.2% after missing top-line estimates and issuing disappointing Q2 earnings guidance, and Dick's Sporting Goods -10.8% as weak comp-store sales overshadow an otherwise in-line report.

U.S. crude oil +0.7% at $49.19/bbl after adding 2.1% yesterday on expectations of an extended global production cut.

U.S. Treasury prices are flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.34%.