Nikkei: Sharp may buy up to 20% of Toshiba Memory unit

Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY) may go in with its parent Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF, OTC:HNHAF) on a joint bid for the chip unit at Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY), Nikkei reports, a move that could ease fears about a foreign purchase of the significant memory business.

Sharp could buy 10-20% of Toshiba Memory, and Foxconn is reportedly sounding out Apple and other U.S. companies for investments.

The goal would be an alliance that crosses borders to skirt a Japanese law restricting technology flows that affect national security.