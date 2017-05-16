Mall owners not without leverage over lenders - WSJ

via Esther Fung at the WSJ

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last summer sent jingle mail to the creditors on its $87.3M loan backing Mesa Mall in Grand Junction, CO. Rather than operating the mall, the creditors turned around and sold it at a discount right back to Washington Prime (WPG later disclosed the payoff amount was cut to $63M).

The creditors took the write-down, and Washington Prime now has an asset that didn't work with $87.3M in debt, but has promise at that lower amount.

Mesa Mall is the first known instance of a mall operator getting a discounted payoff, but it may not be the last. "We expect that when landlords own productive, albeit overleveraged assets, the property owner and creditor will arrive at reasonable business terms,” says Fitch's Steven Marks.