Small business heath insurance axed under ACA

In a symbolic example of its effort to scale back Obamacare, the Trump administration says enrollment for small business insurance plans will no longer be available on Healthcare.gov. The move will have little practical impact since most small business owners used private brokers to buy insurance.

Under the ACA, employers with no more than 50 employees could sign up for insurance through a program called SHOP (Small Business Health Options Program). The original expectation was that business owners would use the platform to make contributions to their workers' health coverage, allowing them to pick their own plans, but it never gained much traction.

Source: WSJ

