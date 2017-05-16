LivaNova appoints Thad Huston as CFO

LivaNova PLC (LIVN +1.8% ) appointed Thad Huston as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective May 20. Huston will report directly to Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Huston served as Group Chief Financial Officer, Medical Devices.

Said Damien McDonald, LivaNova CEO. “Thad is equipped with a strong healthcare and medical device background, coupled with the financial acumen and acuity to enhance our strategic growth plans. I look forward to working together to drive performance, build our pipeline and expand our portfolio in a sustainable manner.”

Press Release