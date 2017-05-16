DXP Enterprises soars 20% after strong quarter

The big run continues, with Q1 sales up 7.3% sequentially to $238.5M. EBITDA of $15.5M or 6.5% of sales vs. $14.8M and 6.7% in Q4 (when backing out the Vertex sale).

CEO David Little: "We could be in the early stages of a cyclical recovery ... Industrial end markets, which is 51% of our business, appears to have found some legs ... Oil and gas (49%) found a bottom in Q3 and is showing signs of gradual improvement."

DXPE +20.1% today, and now a three-bagger over the past year.

Previously: DXP Enterprises beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (May 15)