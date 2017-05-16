Glencore CEO says electric car boom coming faster than expected

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) CEO Ivan Glasenberg says the rise of electric cars will significantly boost demand for minerals including copper and lithium in the coming decades.

Electric vehicles require more copper wiring than standard internal combustion engines; for example, the battery in an electric car contains ~38 kg of copper, 11 kg of cobalt and 11 kg of nickel, and Glasenberg says those materials, along with maganese, stand to benefit from more demand for electric cars.

European sales of alternative fuel vehicles, which include fully electric cars and hybrid vehicles, jumped 36% Y/Y during Q1 to more than 235K.