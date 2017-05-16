Uninspiring numbers from Dick's weigh on sporting goods sector

Weak guidance from Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -10.1% ), along with some negative comments from analysts following the print, have the entire sporting good sector on edge. The Dick's numbers were alarming enough to push UBS to a rapid-fire downgrade to Hold from Buy.

The general overriding concerns on the category are that consumer spending trends remain unsteady and online competition (Amazon and more) continues to hammer away at pricing.

Notable decliners include Hibbett Sports (HIBB -2.9% ), Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV -0.4% ), Acushnet Holdings (GOLF -0.6% ), Cabela's (CAB -0.3% ), Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH -3.1% ), Johnson Outdoors (JOUT -0.9% ), Vista Outdoor (VSTO -1.2% ), Under Armour (UAA -3.2% ), Nike (NKE -1.7% ), Columbia Sportswear (COLM -0.8% ), Finish Line (FINL -2.9% ) and Foot Locker (FL -1.8% ).

