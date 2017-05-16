AMD +7% on report that Intel will license its graphics chips

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has climbed to up 7% out of today's open after a report in tech site Fudzilla says it's confirming that Intel (INTC -0.3% ) is licensing AMD's graphic chips after the expiration of Intel's deal with Nvidia (NVDA -0.1% ).

The report's short on detail, but says with the Intel-Nvidia deal having ended on March 17, "It is more likely that Intel has a license from AMD but neither company has officially announced it."

"If you are in Intel’s shoes, there are two options, Nvidia or AMD," the report continues, and speculates that Radeon Technologies Group's Raja Koduri has worked closely with Intel and likely played a role in negotiations.