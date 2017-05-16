Triumph Group +12.5% after upgrades

After Triumph Group (TGI +12.5% ) indicated that its Vought Aircraft Division could be insolvent, Wells Fargo said "the stock price more than discounts the risks and does not yet reflect some of the favorable outcomes."

The firm thinks that Triumph should be trading in the high $20s, assuming no contribution from the troubled unit, and kept its Outperform rating on shares.

Baird also upgraded TGI to Outperform to reflect the significant erosion in the stock that is "now pricing in the bulk of the extreme outcomes for its Aerostructures segment." PT was raised to $30 from $25.