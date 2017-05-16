J&J diabetes meds get boxed warnings on amputation risks

Based on data from two large clinical trials, the FDA is requiring Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.4% ) to add a boxed warning to the package inserts of diabetes meds Invokana, Invokamet and Invokamet XR about the risks of leg and foot amputations from taking canagliflozin, the active ingredient.

Source: Bloomberg

In a statement to SA, a spokesperson for J&J's Janssen unit added:

"The finding of increased risk of lower-limb amputation—primarily of the toe and forefoot—observed last year in the interim safety analysis of the CANVAS study of patients at high risk for cardiovascular events or with established CV disease, was confirmed in the final analysis of CANVAS and CANVAS-R. The U.S. FDA shared the initial observation last May in a Drug Safety Communication, and Janssen shared it directly with Heath Care Professionals. While the incidence was low, the highest incidence of amputations across all treatments was seen in patients with prior amputation. At Janssen, patient safety is our highest priority. We are working with FDA to include this information in the prescribing information for canagliflozin and look forward to the presentation of the full CANVAS Program results at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions in June."