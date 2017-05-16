Pressure doesn't let up on retail landlords

The S&P 500 retail REITs index is lower by another 1.2% today, and now off more than 5% in just the last three-plus sessions.

Sales misses from Macy's and Kohl's hit the names late last week, and today there's weak numbers from TJX - a discount retailer which has often bucked the troubles of the general sector, notes fast FT - and a sales miss/disappointing outlook from Dick's.

And don't forget a Chapter 11 filing from Rue21.

Simon Property (SPG -1.2% ), Kimco (KIM -2.7% ), Weingarten (WRI -2.3% ), PREIT (PEI -4.4% ), Retail Opportunity (ROIC -2.4% ), Federal Realty (FRT -1.7% ), CBL (CBL -3.1% ), Regency Centers (REG -2.1% ), Realty Income (O -2% ), National Retail (NNN -2.5% ), Vereit (VER -1.5% )