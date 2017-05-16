Pressure doesn't let up on retail landlords

The S&P 500 retail REITs index is lower by another 1.2% today, and now off more than 5% in just the last three-plus sessions.
Sales misses from Macy's and Kohl's hit the names late last week, and today there's weak numbers from TJX - a discount retailer which has often bucked the troubles of the general sector, notes fast FT - and a sales miss/disappointing outlook from Dick's.
And don't forget a Chapter 11 filing from Rue21.
Simon Property (SPG -1.2%), Kimco (KIM -2.7%), Weingarten (WRI -2.3%), PREIT (PEI -4.4%), Retail Opportunity (ROIC -2.4%), Federal Realty (FRT -1.7%), CBL (CBL -3.1%), Regency Centers (REG -2.1%), Realty Income (O -2%), National Retail (NNN -2.5%), Vereit (VER -1.5%)