Turquoise Hill Resources +5% on Q1 earnings beat

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ +4.9% ) shoots higher after reporting an unexpected Q1 profit and better than forecast revenues even while falling 43% Y/Y to $237.5M.

TRQ's Q1 copper production fell 16.3% Q/Q and gold production declined 49% Q/Q, which the company says was expected due to lower grade and recoveries at the lower end of the grade recovery curve.

TRQ says the Oyu Tolgoi concentrator amassed record average daily throughput for the quarter of 112.1K metric tons, up 5.1% Q/Q.

Oyu Tolgoi is forecast to produce 130K-160K metric tons of copper and 100K-140K oz. of gold in concentrates for FY 2017, lower than in 2016 primarily the result of ~25% less copper head grade and 50% less gold head grade.