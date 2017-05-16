Melco Resorts & Entertainment to refinance debt

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +2.8% ) plans to hold investor meetings in Asia, Europe and the U.S. as part of its roadshow for U.S.-dollar denominated bonds being issued by its finance unit to pay off existing debt.

The company landed a rating of Ba3 from Moody's for the bonds. Snippets from the Moody's report on the new issue are below.

"Moody's expects the bond issuance will lengthen Melco Resorts Finance's debt maturity profile and have no impact on its credit metrics, because the proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt."

"Moody's expects Melco Resorts Finance's revenue and EBITDA to remain stable, reflecting its assumptions of a gradual stabilization in Macau's gaming revenues and moderate cost inflation. As such, Moody's expects adjusted debt/EBITDA to stay at around 2.0x-2.5x over the next 12-18 months, similar to the 2.2x for 2016. This ratio is within the parameters of the current ratings."

"At end-2016, Melco Resorts Finance held cash and deposits of round $1.2 billion and had undrawn banking facilities of $1.25 billion. These sources are sufficient to cover the company's capex -- which Moody's estimates at $600-$700 million over the next 12 months -- as well as its debt repayments of approximately $44 million."

"The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Melco Resorts Finance will maintain its strong financial profile over the next 12-18 months."