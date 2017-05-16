Latest twist in Walgreens-Rite Aid merger quest

Regulators in D.C. are still asking for more information on the impact of Walgreen Boots Alliance's proposed merger with Rite Aid, sources tell New York Post.
The steady stream of civil information demands are seen as an indication that the FTC is still not appeased over the effect on drug prices of store consolidation under one umbrella.
Both Rite Aid (RAD -6.7%) and Fred's (FRED -3.3%) are lower on the day amid the latest merger twist, while Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA -0.5%) trades nearly flat.