Renren +7.7% after earnings, changes to dispositions

Renren (NYSE:RENN) is up 7.7% the day after Q4 earnings that showed a wider loss but revenues that increased nearly 50%.

Gross profit came to $4.4M. Operating loss narrowed to $16.4M, but non-GAAP net loss widened to $87.9M from a previous $43.2M.

Revenue breakout: Advertising and Internet value-added services, $10.8M (up 31.4%) Financing, $9.5M (up 77.8%).

The company has a special committee looking at disposing of its Beijing Zhenzhong business, rather than unloading its Woxiu business as it planned last September, along with most of its minority stakes in investee companies.

Instead of doing the disposition through the distribution of rights, the company would sell holdings in Social Finance and distribute special cash dividends to shareholders.

It's guiding to Q1 revenues of $20M-$22M (85.5%-104.1% gains Y/Y).

